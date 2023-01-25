ORHS taps Rang as new football coach

Oak Ridge High School has hired a familiar face to be their next football coach as Derek Rang was named to that position on Tuesday.

Rang, a former Mr. Football Award winner and three-time state champion at Maryville under George Quarles, returns to East Tennessee after one season at the helm of Lewis County High School in Hohenwald in West Tennessee. In his one season there, he led the team to an 11-2 record. Prior to that, Rang coached at Powell, Dresden and Gatlinburg-Pittman High Schools, leading Dresden to a 1A state championship in 2016.

In the classroom, Rang teaches math and has taught Algebra I, Geometry, and SAILS Statistics.

Rang replaces Scott Cummings, who resigned after one season at Oak Ridge, during which he led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record and a berth in the 5A quarterfinals.