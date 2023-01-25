ORAU reminds educators that Extreme Classroom Makeover applications are due Jan. 31

(ORAU) Public school teachers, what would you do with $25,000 in technology upgrades?

Oak Ridge Associated Universities’ (ORAU) Extreme Classroom Makeover hopes to answer that question for a deserving public school teacher within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge.

The mission of Extreme Classroom Makeover is to improve STEM education in public schools. The competition will award one 3rd through 10th grade math or science teacher at a public school within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge, Tenn., with $25,000 in new equipment to update their classroom with the latest technology. A runner-up will receive $5,000 in new equipment. There will also be a $2,500 viewers’ choice award selected by the general public from among all entries received.

The application period for the 2023 ORAU Extreme Classroom Makeover will close January 31, 2023. Follow this link for information or to apply.

ORAU launched Extreme Classroom Makeover in 2008 to help improve STEM education in public schools across East Tennessee. The concept played off of home makeover shows that were trendy at the time—one teacher, one classroom and $25,000 in new technology.

In the years since, technology has proven to be a vital part of the education experience for students. Still, some schools do not have the budgets to keep pace with changing technology. Keeping up with current demands seems like a luxury.

That’s where Extreme Classroom Makeover can help.

How do I qualify?

Teach a STEM subject for 3rd through 10th grade

Work for a public school within 50 miles of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Eligible counties include Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union.

Submit a 3-4 minute video creatively illustrating the need and potential uses of technology in their classroom AND complete the brief online application.

Video Application deadline is Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The winner will be determined by a panel of educators and ORAU staff. Entries will be judged on how well they:

Demonstrate or explain the need for technology at your school and how your students will benefit

Demonstrate or explain the potential use of technology in your classroom

Demonstrate overall creativity in the entry and an explanation of the teaching philosophy and/or approach that will be used to expand the learning experience

Extreme Classroom Makeover Timeline

Competition opens November 14, 2022

Video application submission deadline is January 31, 2023

Judging will take place in February 2023

Winners of the grand prize, runner-up and viewers’ choice awards will be announced in early March 2023.