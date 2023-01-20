OR planners OK new Weigel’s site plan

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission approved a site plan Thursday for a new Weigel’s at South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the vote was unanimous.

The project still requires approval to build an exit from and entrance to South Illinois Avenue and the city’s Traffic Safety Advisory Board will consider whether to recommend the access, which will also have to be approved by the Oak Ridge City Council. ORT also points out that since South Illinois Avenue is a state route, TDOT will also have to sign off.

For more on this story, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.

