OR crash injures two

A Wednesday evening traffic accident in Oak Ridge sent two people to UT Medical Center, one with what were described as “serious” injuries.

The crash was reported at around 7 pm at or near the intersection of Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road and involved a dump truck and an SUV. Both of the injured parties were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of their injuries. Details including the identities of those involved and the nature of their injuries have not been made public.

Wednesday’s crash remains under investigation by the Oak Ridge Police Department. They, along with the Oak Ridge Fire and Public Works departments responded to the crash, as did the Anderson County EMS.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you here on WYSH.

