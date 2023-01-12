OR Animal Shelter fully reopens to public

(City of Oak Ridge) The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will reopen to the public with no restrictions or appointments required starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The Animal Shelter’s regular business days and hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, the Animal Shelter will be closed to accommodate the onboarding and training of staff members. The Animal Shelter will then reopen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

For any questions, contact the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter at (865) 425-3423.

