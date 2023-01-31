New program at ACDF aims to cut down on ‘frequent flyers’

The Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton is among the first in the state to enact a new program aimed at cutting down on return business.

Officials say that the recidivism rate—the rate that inmates are jailed again—is about 45%, but this new program, made available last year, hopes to reduce that rate over the next few years.

As we told you earlier this month, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had received a new accreditation through the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) that will not only decrease inmate recidivism, but also increase state funding to the jail.

In April of 2022, TCI announced the new accreditation opportunity to all jails across the state. The accreditation titled “Tier 1” required jails to adopt new policies and procedures or in some cases update existing ones, to improve rehabilitation and reintegration efforts of the jail’s inmates. These new Tier 1 requirements included inmate programs such as Adult Education, Moral Recognation Therapy, and employment skills. A second accreditation titled “Tier 2” increased those requirements. The programs have proven across the country to reduce offenders from returning to jail. Facilities who obtained these accreditations would then be eligible for an increase in funding from the Tennessee Department of Corrections for state inmates housed in the county jail.

The new programs are up and running and officials are hopeful that inmates take advantage of the opportunity to turn their lives around before it is too late.

Currently, Anderson is one of just two counties in Tennessee that have implemented the program.

Here is a link to our previous story from January following Sheriff Russell Barker’s announcement of the new program.