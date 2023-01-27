New facilities celebrated at Y-12

(CNS/NNSA) Officials from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) today celebrated two new facilities that will soon begin operation at the Y-12 National Security Complex. The new fire station and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) replace buildings that were constructed in the 1940s.

Both new facilities were NNSA pilot projects designed to streamline the efficiency and delivery of construction projects under $50 million. Y-12 Site Manager Gene Sievers said, “Today marks the end of a long process to plan for and build these two facilities to commercial-like standards, saving taxpayer dollars and setting an example for future projects.”

The fire station will provide ample space for Y-12 Fire Department equipment, personnel, and training activities. It is designed to provide easy entry and exit for equipment, enhancing response capabilities for site needs as well as mutual aid in the surrounding communities. The fire station also features a kitchen, living quarters and a workout room.

The new EOC will provide a state-of-the-art facility for 24/7 plant systems monitoring and will consolidate emergency operations management, communications, and response technical support into one location to enhance emergency management.

“These facilities will also be a huge improvement in working conditions for our Y-12 firefighters, Operations Center, and emergency response personnel,” said Sievers.

Both Sievers and Y-12 Director of Emergency Services Bobby Jenkins acknowledged NNSA’s support of the projects and their commitment to modernizing Y-12. Jenkins specifically thanked NNSA’s Office of Infrastructure for recognizing the opportunity to do something unique and providing authorization to move forward on this commercial-like build.

Jenkins praised Emergency Services staff, particularly those who have worked around the clock in buildings that have far exceeded their life expectancy. “Thank you for what you do because your work is important and these beautiful new buildings will provide the opportunity to carry out that mission for many years into the future,” Jenkins told personnel.

Jim Blair, the project manager for construction of both facilities, reminded those in attendance that construction began in the middle of a pandemic. “As you know, material costs increased, supply chain issues hit, and labor shortages all challenged these projects.”

Blair noted that the architect/engineer and construction contractors never wavered, honoring their contractual commitments that were established before COVID-19. The contractors included Kenneth Hahn Architects, Inc. and The Whiting-Turner Company for the EOC, and BKV Group and Geiger Brothers, Inc. for the fire station.

Jill Hruby, Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the NNSA, attended the celebration event. “Today’s ceremony for the new Y-12 Fire Station and Emergency Operations Center celebrates the latest example of our commitment to rebuild. As I’ve said countless times, one of the greatest challenges, and opportunities, facing NNSA is our infrastructure. Infrastructure serves as the foundation of our enterprise since it provides the tools and facilities that we need to deliver our mission.”

“I am pleased to say we are now making significant infrastructure investments that give us the opportunity to create the flexible, adaptive, and resilient capability we need for the 21st century. And as importantly, to create the kind of space our personnel deserve to work in,” said Hruby.

Construction of the fire station is expected to be complete in March, and operations could begin there in May, said Jim Blair, CNS project manager.