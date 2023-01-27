Most TN counties see lower unemployment to close out 2022

(TDLWD/staff reports) Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties reported rates that decreased in December. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment increased in the remaining three counties.

Williamson County led the state with the lowest unemployment rate. At 2.1%, the county’s rate dropped 0.4 of a percentage point from the revised November rate. Cheatham, Moore, and Wilson counties had the next lowest rate in the state at 2.2%. In Cheatham and Moore counties, the December rate dropped 0.3 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month. Wilson County’s rate was down 0.4 of a percentage point.

Bledsoe County’s rate was the highest in the state, but at 5.3%, unemployment in the county did drop by 0.1 of a percentage point in December. Bledsoe is the only county reporting unemployment at or above 5.0%. With a rate of 4.8%, Perry County had the next highest unemployment for the month. Its rate was down 0.2 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month’s rate. Lake County’s unemployment ranked next on the list at 4.7%, down from a rate of 4.8% in November.

In Anderson County, unemployment fell by three-tenths of a point from 3.1 to 2.8% and the state says that 994 people are listed as unemployed here.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate declined by four-tenths of a point, falling from 3.5% in November to 3.1% to close out the year. The state identifies 524 individuals as unemployed.

The unemployment rate in Morgan County dipped by two-tenths of a point, from 3.7% in November to 3.5% last month, with 274 people listed as unemployed.

Roane County’s unemployment rate decreased by four-tenths of a point to 3.1% in December from November’s 3.5%. In Roane County the state identifies 741 people as being unemployed.

Knox County, the largest in this area, saw unemployment fall from 2.8% to 2.4% in December, with 5956 people listed as unemployed.

An in-depth analysis of Tennessee’s December 2022 county unemployment data is available here .

Statewide, Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in December at 3.5%. Nationally, unemployment for the month dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%.

Unlike statewide unemployment rates, county data is not seasonally adjusted to take into consideration seasonal impacts on unemployment.