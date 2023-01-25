Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.

Michael is preceded in death by his daughter, Kylie Grace Ford; mother, Wilma Ford; grandparents, Dora Adkins and Charles and Virgie Ford.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kristi Ford of Knoxville; children, Hunter and Lukas Ford; step-son, Cole Hopwood; father, Robert Ford of Powell; sisters, Misty Pack & husband Jon of Clinton, Crystal Turnbill & husband Michael of Clinton, and Angie Kendall of Oliver Springs; grandfather, Milard Adkins of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the chapel with Brian Ford and Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. His graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, Michael requested for families to send flowers to a nursing home or hospice facility of their choice for the patients to enjoy them. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com