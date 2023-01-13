Meetings added to January calendar in Anderson

Three meetings have been added to the January calendar for the Anderson County Government.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, representatives from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will offer a briefing about TRISO-X’s application for a Special Nuclear Material License at its proposed nuclear fuel fabrication facility in Oak Ridge.

The following Tuesday, January 31st, beginning at 3 pm, also in room 118A at the Courthouse, the newly formed Fire Protection Study Group will conduct its initial meeting. The second meeting of the Fire Protection Study Group will be held on February 16th at 3 pm in Room 118A of the Courthouse.