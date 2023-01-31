MEDIC announces new President/CEO

(Submitted, MEDIC) The MEDIC Regional Blood Center Board of Directors has announced Mr. Alan Watson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Watson is set to join the MEDIC team on March 13, 2023.

Mr. Watson has spent 30 years in healthcare administration. “He brings a strong background in organizational leadership,” said board chair Jack Bryan. “Alan’s experience serving as CEO of several hospitals and health systems will bring a global view of administration and community to his new role in the blood banking industry.”

Alan Watson (Photo submitted)

Watson has most recently served as the Interim CEO for LifePoint Health System. Previously, he has served as the CEO for hospitals in Cleveland (TN), Knoxville (TN), and Columbia (TN). Watson has a B.S. in Nuclear Medicine Technology, M.S. in Community Health Administration, and an M.A. in Health Law and Policy.

Jim Decker announced his retirement in July of 2022 and will work alongside Mr. Watson during a period of transition through April 30. Decker has been with MEDIC for 16 years and prior to that was in hospital administration in Middle and East Tennessee.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization serving 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center or to schedule your donation, please visit www.medicblood.org.