MCSO searching for man missing almost a week

Authorities in Morgan County are searching for a man who has not been seen since last weekend in Rockwood.

29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was last seen at approximately 3 am on Saturday, January 7th at the Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office describes Hall as standing six feet, five inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and when last seen, he was wearing khaki shorts and black shoes.

Officials say that Hall has two tattoos of crosses, with one on his forearm and the other on his left hand as well as angel with a gravestone tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Jordan Hall is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-346-6262.