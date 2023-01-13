MCSO searching for man missing almost a week

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 164 Views

Authorities in Morgan County are searching for a man who has not been seen since last weekend in Rockwood.

29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was last seen at approximately 3 am on Saturday, January 7th at the Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office describes Hall as standing six feet, five inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and when last seen, he was wearing khaki shorts and black shoes.

Officials say that Hall has two tattoos of crosses, with one on his forearm and the other on his left hand as well as angel with a gravestone tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Jordan Hall is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-346-6262.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CCSO hiring Corrections Officers

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is hiring Corrections Officers. Interested applicants must apply in person …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.