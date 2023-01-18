MCSO: Missing man found dead

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.

His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and authorities say that the investigation into his death is continuing and that foul play is not suspected at this time.