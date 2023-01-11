McNally to serve again as Senate Speaker, Lt. Governor

Tuesday, the Tennessee State Senate re-elected Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) for a fourth term as Speaker of the Senate, which, by statute also conveys the title of Lieutenant Governor.

Senators met on the first organizational day of the 113th General Assembly to elect their speaker. McNally has served in these dual roles since January 2017.

“The Tennessee Senate is one of the most conservative legislative bodies in the nation. This is a great source of pride and has resulted in great things for our state. But our strength comes not just from our conservatism but also from our dedication to the people of this state,” said Lt. Governor McNally in a press release. “I am extremely proud to once again serve the people of Tennessee as Speaker of the Senate and Lieutenant Governor of Tennessee. I am grateful for your trust and will not let you down.”

Lt. Governor Randy McNally is only the second Republican Tennessee Senate Speaker in modern history and the first from Anderson County in nearly 150 years, according to his office.

As chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee for a decade, McNally oversaw the General Assembly’s only constitutionally prescribed duty: the passage of a balance budget and McNally’s leadership has been “critical in keeping Tennessee budget in balance and its credit Triple-A rated.”

In addition to his 26 years on the Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee, McNally also served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee in the 102nd and 103rd General Assemblies.

A legislative leader for over 40 years, Lt. Governor McNally has been recognized for his work in the General Assembly and his community. McNally counts among his many achievements the American Conservative Union Conservative Achievement Award, NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business Award, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Legislative Award and the Tennessee Press Association Open Government Award.

McNally received his B.S. from Memphis State University in 1967 and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1969. He served as a hospital pharmacist at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge from 1979 until his retirement in 2010. Lt. Governor McNally and his wife Janice have two adult daughters, Melissa and Maggie, three grandchildren, Haley, Morgan and Trent, and one great-grandchild, Malachi.