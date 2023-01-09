Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton

Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on on January 06, 2023 at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County December 22, 1940 to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff.  She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents Hubert and Lorene Melton, son Kent “Worm” Shultz,  Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:

Son                      Rick Shultz & Shona        Lake City

Grandchildren      Ashley Shultz                   Lake City

                            KC Shultz                        Lake City

Very Special friend Barbara Shultz

Great Grandchildren  Jaxon & Kolton Wilson, and Nellie Garner

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00PM, Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Parker officiating. 

Graveside: 11:00AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

