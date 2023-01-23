Mary Elizabeth Martin Stair

Mary Elizabeth Martin Stair, born October 15, 1931, passed away January 19, 2023.  She was met in heaven by her husband, Earl Thomas, grandchildren, Hayley Elizabeth and Phillip Martin, parents, sisters, brothers, and other family members.

One of her last wishes, was for everyone to celebrate her passing because she will be enjoying the eternal life that is promised by Christ.

Mary, also known to friends, family, and co-workers as “Icky”, enjoyed teaching school at the Anderson County Career and Technical School for over 25 years.

Sher loved her family dearly, and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend.  She was a lifetime member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she taught pre-school for many years.

Mary is survived and missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Janie and Larry Kerr; grandson and wife, Joshua and Brooke Kerr; great-grandchildren, Ella Jane, Hazel, and Henry Kerr; special great-nieces, Cindy Gilliam and Emily Carringer; and many other nephews, nieces and friends.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, with funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM.  Family and friends will gather at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery, 236 Black Oak Road, Clinton, at 11:00 AM for graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation (research for the cure of Niemann-Pick Type C Disease)  http://parseghian1fund.nd.edu/  or to a charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com

