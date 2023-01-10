Malcolm Izaiah Whitson, infant son to Quincy and Celeste Whitson of Oliver Springs

Malcolm Izaiah Whitson, infant son to Quincy and Celeste Whitson of Oliver Springs, met Jesus on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born on August 8, 2022.

Survivors include his parents, Quincy and Celeste Whitson; siblings, Reyland, Briana, Ariana, Keagyn, and Skyler; paternal grandparents, Ronald Whitson and Patricia Owens; maternal grandparents, Billy and Ann Rhea, Christy and Ken Porter; great-grandparents, Robert and Judith Bowling, Bill Rhea; uncles, Michael Whitson, David Baldwin, and Juan Suffridge; also survived by extended family members.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2 pm with Johnny Rhea officiating. A private burial will be at Butler Cemetery.

