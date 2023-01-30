Local Sports Update: Regular season winds its way toward finish

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Clinton 47 Scott 43 (OT)…After starting their week with a hard-fought, overtime loss that saw them rally from 16 down in the second half, the Lady Dragons closed out their week with a similarly hard-fought overtime win to close out the District portion of their regular season schedule. Ally York scored 10 of her 13 points after halftime to lead CHS (12-10, 4-2) in the scoring column and Ashanti Davis added 10 for Clinton. Scott fell to 11-11, 1-4.

Halls 59 Anderson County 47…Halls improves to 15-7, 5-0 in District 4AAA while AC fell to 7-15, 1-5.

Oak Ridge 59 West 12

Sunbright 43 Oliver Springs 24

Harriman 49 Rockwood 21

Oakdale 49 Greenback 44 (OT)

Central 55 Campbell County 44

Coalfield 78 Wartburg 64

Karns 54 Powell 44

Meigs County 67 Kingston 62

Hancock County 51 Jellico 50

Alcoa 71 Union County 28

BOYS

Scott 48 Clinton 47…The Highlanders avenged a home loss from earlier in the season and edged Clinton inside the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium. Scott improved to 10-13, 3-2 in District 4AAA while Clinton fell to 7-16 and closed their District schedule at 2-4. Lebron Booker led Clinton with 13 points and Jeremiah Lee added 11 for the Dragons.

Halls 59 Anderson County 51…Halls improves to 12-10, 4-1 with the road victory, while AC fell to 11-11, 2-4.

Oak Ridge 55 West 38

Oliver Springs 50 Sunbright 43

Rockwood 53 Harriman 36

Greenback 77 Oakdale 63

Central 63 Campbell County 54

Coalfield 73 Wartburg 42

Karns 76 Powell 50

Kingston 74 Meigs County 66

Jellico 59 Hancock County 55

Alcoa 67 Union County 60

SCHEDULE

MONDAY 1/30/23

Halls at Scott

Sunbright at Rockwood

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Coalfield

Greenback at Wartburg

TUESDAY 1/31/23

Clinton at Fulton (WYSH)

Gibbs at Anderson County

Karns at Oak Ridge

Maryville Christian at Oliver Springs

Coalfield at Scott

Powell at Campbell County

Oneida at Jellico

Austin-East at Union County

West at Central

Midway at Sunbright

Rockwood at Wartburg

Kingston at Loudon