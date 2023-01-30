Local Sports Update: Regular season winds its way toward finish

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Clinton 47 Scott 43 (OT)…After starting their week with a hard-fought, overtime loss that saw them rally from 16 down in the second half, the Lady Dragons closed out their week with a similarly hard-fought overtime win to close out the District portion of their regular season schedule. Ally York scored 10 of her 13 points after halftime to lead CHS (12-10, 4-2) in the scoring column and Ashanti Davis added 10 for Clinton. Scott fell to 11-11, 1-4.
Halls 59 Anderson County 47…Halls improves to 15-7, 5-0 in District 4AAA while AC fell to 7-15, 1-5.
Oak Ridge 59 West 12
Sunbright 43 Oliver Springs 24
Harriman 49 Rockwood 21
Oakdale 49 Greenback 44 (OT)
Central 55 Campbell County 44
Coalfield 78 Wartburg 64
Karns 54 Powell 44
Meigs County 67 Kingston 62
Hancock County 51 Jellico 50
Alcoa 71 Union County 28
BOYS
Scott 48 Clinton 47…The Highlanders avenged a home loss from earlier in the season and edged Clinton inside the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium. Scott improved to 10-13, 3-2 in District 4AAA while Clinton fell to 7-16 and closed their District schedule at 2-4. Lebron Booker led Clinton with 13 points and Jeremiah Lee added 11 for the Dragons.
Halls 59 Anderson County 51…Halls improves to 12-10, 4-1 with the road victory, while AC fell to 11-11, 2-4.
Oak Ridge 55 West 38
Oliver Springs 50 Sunbright 43
Rockwood 53 Harriman 36
Greenback 77 Oakdale 63
Central 63 Campbell County 54
Coalfield 73 Wartburg 42
Karns 76 Powell 50
Kingston 74 Meigs County 66
Jellico 59 Hancock County 55
Alcoa 67 Union County 60
SCHEDULE
MONDAY 1/30/23
Halls at Scott
Sunbright at Rockwood
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Coalfield
Greenback at Wartburg
TUESDAY 1/31/23
Clinton at Fulton (WYSH)
Gibbs at Anderson County
Karns at Oak Ridge
Maryville Christian at Oliver Springs
Coalfield at Scott
Powell at Campbell County
Oneida at Jellico
Austin-East at Union County
West at Central
Midway at Sunbright
Rockwood at Wartburg
Kingston at Loudon