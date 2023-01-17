Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons roll, Dragons come up short at Gibbs

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 1/16/23
GIRLS
Clinton 72 Gibbs 42…The Lady Dragons won their fourth straight game, this one in dominant fashion, thanks to an all-around team effort. After a slow start. Clinton seized control of the game in the second quarter and never took their foot off the gas, led by Lanee Carmichael’s 26 points. Bailey Burroughs and Ashanti Davis each tallied 10 for Clinton, which saw a total of nine players show in the scorebook. Clinton is now 11-8 on the season. Ally York missed Monday’s game for Clinton, dealing with a foot injury.
Coalfield 57 Midway 54
Oneida 68 Oakdale 36
Kingston 55 Harriman 51
BOYS
Gibbs 46 Clinton 45…The homestanding Eagles fell behind early but rallied back to take the lead and then hold off a late Clinton charge to avenge a 33-point loss to the Dragons a season ago. Teegan Bolinger led CHS (7-14) with 14 points and Lebron Booker added 12 for Clinton, which next travels to Halls for a big District showdown on Friday night.
Coalfield 68 Midway 51
Oneida 78 Oakdale 40
Kingston 86 Harriman 36
SCHEDULE TUESDAY 1/17/23
Anderson County at Oliver Springs
Campbell County at Oak Ridge
Kingston at Oneida
Rockwood at Sunbright
Oakdale at Wartburg
Seymour at Halls
Gibbs at Scott
Powell at Central
Coalfield at Jellico
Pigeon Forge at Union County