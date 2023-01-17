Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons roll, Dragons come up short at Gibbs

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 1/16/23

GIRLS

Clinton 72 Gibbs 42…The Lady Dragons won their fourth straight game, this one in dominant fashion, thanks to an all-around team effort. After a slow start. Clinton seized control of the game in the second quarter and never took their foot off the gas, led by Lanee Carmichael’s 26 points. Bailey Burroughs and Ashanti Davis each tallied 10 for Clinton, which saw a total of nine players show in the scorebook. Clinton is now 11-8 on the season. Ally York missed Monday’s game for Clinton, dealing with a foot injury.

Coalfield 57 Midway 54

Oneida 68 Oakdale 36

Kingston 55 Harriman 51

BOYS

Gibbs 46 Clinton 45…The homestanding Eagles fell behind early but rallied back to take the lead and then hold off a late Clinton charge to avenge a 33-point loss to the Dragons a season ago. Teegan Bolinger led CHS (7-14) with 14 points and Lebron Booker added 12 for Clinton, which next travels to Halls for a big District showdown on Friday night.

Coalfield 68 Midway 51

Oneida 78 Oakdale 40

Kingston 86 Harriman 36

SCHEDULE TUESDAY 1/17/23

Anderson County at Oliver Springs

Campbell County at Oak Ridge

Kingston at Oneida

Rockwood at Sunbright

Oakdale at Wartburg

Seymour at Halls

Gibbs at Scott

Powell at Central

Coalfield at Jellico

Pigeon Forge at Union County