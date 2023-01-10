Local Sports Update: Dragons split at Powell

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 1/9/23

GIRLS

Clinton 60 Powell 37…Clinton won at Powell for the first time since the 2007-2008 season as four Lady Dragons scored in double figures, led by Lanee Carmichael’s 14 points. Allie York added 13 points, while Ashaunti Davis notched 11 and Addi Gamble 10.

Oneida 60 Campbell County 52

Sunbright 80 Jellico 45

Midway 41 Sweetwater 26

Rockwood 51 Lookout Valley 30

Union County 71 Hancock County 43

BOYS

Powell 74 Clinton 61…Clinton trailed much of the game, but rallied to force overtime, but the extra session belonged to the Panthers as they pulled away down the stretch. Jeremiah Lee led Clinton with 19 points, while Bryson Maddox scored 12 and Lebron Booker 10.

Campbell County 78 Oneida 76 (2OT)

Jellico 71 Sunbright 53

Sweetwater 71 Midway 33

Rockwood 69 Lookout Valley 13

Union County 71 Hancock County 43

TUESDAY, 1/10/23

Seymour at Anderson County…Oak Ridge at West…Oakdale at Oliver Springs…Central at Campbell County…Jellico at Rockwood…Gibbs at Union County…Harriman at Coalfield…Loudon at Kingston…Halls at Northview Academy…Wartburg at Midway…Maryville Christian at Scott