Local Sports Update: CHS, AC split XTown Showdown; Dragons in action Monday

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 1/13/23
GIRLS
Clinton 67 Anderson County 56…Four Lady Dragons scored in double figures as Clinton swept the regular-season series with their Crosstown, District rivals. Addi Gamble scored 17 to lead CHS, with Bailey Burroughs adding 16, Allie York 12 and Lanee Carmichael 11. Macy Basford led Anderson County with 17 points and AC also got 12 points from Lydia Meldrum and 11 from Shelby Kelly. CHS is now 10-8, 3-1 in D4AAA while AC fell to 6-12, 1-3.
Oak Ridge 53 Karns 50
Coalfield 58 Oliver Springs 33
Gibbs 55 Carter 48
Oneida 72 Sunbright 50
Kingston 57 Sweetwater 30
Midway 46 Harriman 43
Central 74 West 48
Cosby 64 Jellico 27
Oakdale 42 Rockwood 39
BOYS
Anderson County 62 Clinton 60…The Mavericks notched their 6th straight win behind a balanced scoring attack led by Hayden Craig’s 15 points. Trent Strickland added 11 for AC, while Brandon Dake tallied 10. Clinton was led by Jeremiah Lee’s game-high 28 points but fell to 7-13, 2-2 with the loss. AC improved to 10-8, 2-2.
Oak Ridge 67 Karns 64
Oliver Springs 49 Coalfield 47
Carter 59 Gibbs 51
Oneida 71 Sunbright 46
Sweetwater 56 Kingston 54
Harriman 44 Midway 41
West 78 Central 67
Cosby 74 Jellico 61
Oakdale 51 Rockwood 48
SCHEDULE, MONDAY 1/16/23
Clinton at Gibbs (WYSH)
Oakdale at Oneida
Kingston at Harriman
TUESDAY 1/17/23
Anderson County at Oliver Springs
Campbell County at Oak Ridge
Kingston at Oneida
Rockwood at Sunbright
Oakdale at Wartburg
Seymour at Halls
Gibbs at Scott
Powell at Central
Coalfield at Jellico
Pigeon Forge at Union County