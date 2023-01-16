Local Sports Update: CHS, AC split XTown Showdown; Dragons in action Monday

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 1/13/23

GIRLS

Clinton 67 Anderson County 56…Four Lady Dragons scored in double figures as Clinton swept the regular-season series with their Crosstown, District rivals. Addi Gamble scored 17 to lead CHS, with Bailey Burroughs adding 16, Allie York 12 and Lanee Carmichael 11. Macy Basford led Anderson County with 17 points and AC also got 12 points from Lydia Meldrum and 11 from Shelby Kelly. CHS is now 10-8, 3-1 in D4AAA while AC fell to 6-12, 1-3.

Oak Ridge 53 Karns 50

Coalfield 58 Oliver Springs 33

Gibbs 55 Carter 48

Oneida 72 Sunbright 50

Kingston 57 Sweetwater 30

Midway 46 Harriman 43

Central 74 West 48

Cosby 64 Jellico 27

Oakdale 42 Rockwood 39

BOYS

Anderson County 62 Clinton 60…The Mavericks notched their 6th straight win behind a balanced scoring attack led by Hayden Craig’s 15 points. Trent Strickland added 11 for AC, while Brandon Dake tallied 10. Clinton was led by Jeremiah Lee’s game-high 28 points but fell to 7-13, 2-2 with the loss. AC improved to 10-8, 2-2.

Oak Ridge 67 Karns 64

Oliver Springs 49 Coalfield 47

Carter 59 Gibbs 51

Oneida 71 Sunbright 46

Sweetwater 56 Kingston 54

Harriman 44 Midway 41

West 78 Central 67

Cosby 74 Jellico 61

Oakdale 51 Rockwood 48

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 1/16/23

Clinton at Gibbs (WYSH)

Oakdale at Oneida

Kingston at Harriman

TUESDAY 1/17/23

Anderson County at Oliver Springs

Campbell County at Oak Ridge

Kingston at Oneida

Rockwood at Sunbright

Oakdale at Wartburg

Seymour at Halls

Gibbs at Scott

Powell at Central

Coalfield at Jellico

Pigeon Forge at Union County