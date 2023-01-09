Local Sports Update: Busy weekend of high school hoops

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SATURDAY, 1/7/23
GIRLS
Clinton 45 Fulton 44…Clinton won a thriller, holding off the visiting Lady Falcons thanks in part to 14 points from Lanee Carmichael, which included a key free-throw late, and a very timely three-pointer by Allie York with 11 seconds to play.
Oak Ridge 54 Cleveland 52
BOYS
Fulton 78 Clinton 54…The Falcons pulled away from Clinton despite a game-high 34 points from Jeremiah Lee.
Cleveland 53 Oak Ridge 33
FRIDAY, 1/6/23
GIRLS
Halls 67 Powell 49
Rockwood 37 Oliver Springs 36
Northview Academy 40 Scott 23
Farragut 71 Karns 33
Midway 39 Greenback 20
Harriman 57 Oakdale 40
Coalfield 55 Sunbright 41
Meigs County 49 Kingston 39
Oneida 62 Wartburg 38
Union County 62 Berean Christian 24
BOYS
Halls 59 Powell 50
Oliver Springs 51 Rockwood 44
Scott 65 Northview Academy 62
Karns 65 Farragut 61
Greenback 75 Midway 70
Oakdale 70 Harriman 61
Coalfield 45 Sunbright 44
Kingston 82 Meigs County 72
Oneida 63 Wartburg 27
Union County 96 Berean Christian 62
SCHEDULE, MONDAY 1/9/23
Clinton at Powell (WYSH)
Oneida at Campbell County
Lookout Valley at Rockwood
Sunbright at Jellico
Union County at Hancock County
TUESDAY, 1/10/23
Seymour at Anderson County
Oak Ridge at West
Oakdale at Oliver Springs
Central at Campbell County
Jellico at Rockwood
Gibbs at Union County
Harriman at Coalfield
Loudon at Kingston
Halls at Northview Academy
Wartburg at Midway
Maryville Christian at Scott