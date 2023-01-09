Local Sports Update: Busy weekend of high school hoops

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SATURDAY, 1/7/23

GIRLS

Clinton 45 Fulton 44…Clinton won a thriller, holding off the visiting Lady Falcons thanks in part to 14 points from Lanee Carmichael, which included a key free-throw late, and a very timely three-pointer by Allie York with 11 seconds to play.

Oak Ridge 54 Cleveland 52

BOYS

Fulton 78 Clinton 54…The Falcons pulled away from Clinton despite a game-high 34 points from Jeremiah Lee.

Cleveland 53 Oak Ridge 33

FRIDAY, 1/6/23

GIRLS

Halls 67 Powell 49

Rockwood 37 Oliver Springs 36

Northview Academy 40 Scott 23

Farragut 71 Karns 33

Midway 39 Greenback 20

Harriman 57 Oakdale 40

Coalfield 55 Sunbright 41

Meigs County 49 Kingston 39

Oneida 62 Wartburg 38

Union County 62 Berean Christian 24

BOYS

Halls 59 Powell 50

Oliver Springs 51 Rockwood 44

Scott 65 Northview Academy 62

Karns 65 Farragut 61

Greenback 75 Midway 70

Oakdale 70 Harriman 61

Coalfield 45 Sunbright 44

Kingston 82 Meigs County 72

Oneida 63 Wartburg 27

Union County 96 Berean Christian 62

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 1/9/23

Clinton at Powell (WYSH)

Oneida at Campbell County

Lookout Valley at Rockwood

Sunbright at Jellico

Union County at Hancock County

TUESDAY, 1/10/23

Seymour at Anderson County

Oak Ridge at West

Oakdale at Oliver Springs

Central at Campbell County

Jellico at Rockwood

Gibbs at Union County

Harriman at Coalfield

Loudon at Kingston

Halls at Northview Academy

Wartburg at Midway

Maryville Christian at Scott