LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, TUESDAY 1/24/23
GIRLS
Oak Ridge 63 Powell 39
Oliver Springs 53 Wartburg 46
Campbell County 54 West 20
Oneida 64 Coalfield 59
Karns 55 Central 44
Kingston 52 Tellico Plains 35
Sunbright 58 J. Frank White 18
Greenback 46 Rockwood 28
Heritage 61 Halls 52
Midway 57 Oakdale 34
Grainger 48 Union County 38
BOYS
Oak Ridge 76 Powell 48
Oliver Springs 75 Wartburg 58
West 67 Campbell County 65
Oneida 68 Coalfield 54
Karns 65 Central 48
Kingston 78 Tellico Plains 45
Sunbright 47 J. Frank White 36
Greenback 56 Rockwood 51
Heritage 65 Halls 57
Oakdale 58 Midway 56
Union County 71 Grainger 61
SCHEDULE THURSDAY 1/26/23
Campbell County at Powell
Oneida at Kingston
Loudon at Midway
FRIDAY 1/27/23
Scott at Clinton (WYSH)
Halls at Anderson County
West at Oak Ridge
Oliver Springs at Sunbright
Campbell County at Central
Jellico at Hancock County
Wartburg at Coalfield
Powell at Karns
Kingston at Meigs County
Greenback at Oakdale
Harriman at Rockwood
Midway at Monterey
Union County at Alcoa