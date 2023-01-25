Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, TUESDAY 1/24/23

GIRLS

Oak Ridge 63 Powell 39

Oliver Springs 53 Wartburg 46

Campbell County 54 West 20

Oneida 64 Coalfield 59

Karns 55 Central 44

Kingston 52 Tellico Plains 35

Sunbright 58 J. Frank White 18

Greenback 46 Rockwood 28

Heritage 61 Halls 52

Midway 57 Oakdale 34

Grainger 48 Union County 38

BOYS

Oak Ridge 76 Powell 48

Oliver Springs 75 Wartburg 58

West 67 Campbell County 65

Oneida 68 Coalfield 54

Karns 65 Central 48

Kingston 78 Tellico Plains 45

Sunbright 47 J. Frank White 36

Greenback 56 Rockwood 51

Heritage 65 Halls 57

Oakdale 58 Midway 56

Union County 71 Grainger 61

SCHEDULE THURSDAY 1/26/23

Campbell County at Powell

Oneida at Kingston

Loudon at Midway

FRIDAY 1/27/23

Scott at Clinton (WYSH)

Halls at Anderson County

West at Oak Ridge

Oliver Springs at Sunbright

Campbell County at Central

Jellico at Hancock County

Wartburg at Coalfield

Powell at Karns

Kingston at Meigs County

Greenback at Oakdale

Harriman at Rockwood

Midway at Monterey

Union County at Alcoa

