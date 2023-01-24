Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, MONDAY 1/23/23

GIRLS

Hardin Valley 60 Clinton 59…Down by as many as 16 points in the second half, Clinton used a smothering defense and an all-around team effort to furiously rally back to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The Lady Dragons trailed 42-29 at halftime but outscored the Lady Hawks 30-18 in the second half, thanks in no small part to the high-low combination of Bailey Burroughs-to-Lanee Carmichael, which resulted in the latter scoring 25 points. Clinton fell to 11-10 while Hardin Valley improved to 11-8.

Northview Academy 59 Anderson County 23

Oakdale 57 Jellico 49

BOYS

Hardin Valley 83 Clinton 42…The homestanding Hawks pulled away from Clinton early and never let up as the earned the non-District victory and improved to 19-4. Bryson Maddox led the Dragons (7-16) with 13 points.

Northview Academy 79 Anderson County 71

Jellico 76 Oakdale 69

SCHEDULE, TUESDAY 1/24/23

Oak Ridge at Powell

Wartburg at Oliver Springs

Oneida at Coalfield

Central at Karns

Tellico Plains at Kingston

J. Frank White Academy at Sunbright

Campbell County at West

Rockwood at Greenback

Halls at Heritage

Oakdale at Midway

Union County at Grainger

