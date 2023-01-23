LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, FRIDAY 1/20/23
GIRLS
Halls 79 Clinton 42…The Lady Devils seized control of the game early and pulled away for a victory that all but assures them the regular-season District championship. Lanee Carmichael scored 14 points to lead CHS (11-9, 3-2) on the road.
Scott 49 Anderson County 18
Oak Ridge 65 Central 44
Karns 48 Campbell County 39
Oneida 60 Oliver Springs 22
Powell 45 West 28
Coalfield 59 Oakdale 38
Seymour 55 Gibbs 39
McMinn Central 66 Kingston 38
Sunbright 62 Wartburg 51
Midway 49 Rockwood 28
Bearden 60 Hardin Valley 30
Washburn 63 Jellico 30
Alcoa 62 Union County 13
Harriman 46 Greenback 32
BOYS
Halls 79 Clinton 71…The Dragons’ late comeback fell short as Halls completed the regular season sweep. Jeremiah Lee scored 22 to lead Clinton, which fell to 7-15, 2-3 in D4AAA.
Scott 69 Anderson County 58
Oak Ridge 81 Central 63
Karns 74 Campbell County 55
Oneida 47 Oliver Springs 44
West 80 Powell 66
Oakdale 84 Coalfield 77
Gibbs 72 Seymour 57
Kingston 69 McMinn Central 64
Rockwood 54 Midway 34
Bearden 55 Hardin Valley 37
Greenback 78 Harriman 68
Jellico 91 Washburn 72
Alcoa 86 Union County 76