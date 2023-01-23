Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, FRIDAY 1/20/23

GIRLS

Halls 79 Clinton 42…The Lady Devils seized control of the game early and pulled away for a victory that all but assures them the regular-season District championship. Lanee Carmichael scored 14 points to lead CHS (11-9, 3-2) on the road.

Scott 49 Anderson County 18

Oak Ridge 65 Central 44

Karns 48 Campbell County 39

Oneida 60 Oliver Springs 22

Powell 45 West 28

Coalfield 59 Oakdale 38

Seymour 55 Gibbs 39

McMinn Central 66 Kingston 38

Sunbright 62 Wartburg 51

Midway 49 Rockwood 28

Bearden 60 Hardin Valley 30

Washburn 63 Jellico 30

Alcoa 62 Union County 13

Harriman 46 Greenback 32

BOYS
Halls 79 Clinton 71…The Dragons’ late comeback fell short as Halls completed the regular season sweep. Jeremiah Lee scored 22 to lead Clinton, which fell to 7-15, 2-3 in D4AAA.

Scott 69 Anderson County 58

Oak Ridge 81 Central 63

Karns 74 Campbell County 55

Oneida 47 Oliver Springs 44

West 80 Powell 66

Oakdale 84 Coalfield 77

Gibbs 72 Seymour 57

Kingston 69 McMinn Central 64

Rockwood 54 Midway 34

Bearden 55 Hardin Valley 37

Greenback 78 Harriman 68

Jellico 91 Washburn 72

Alcoa 86 Union County 76

