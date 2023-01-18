Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TUESDAY 1/17/23
GIRLS
Anderson County 54 Oliver Springs 34
Oak Ridge 56 Campbell County 40
Oneida 76 Kingston 60
Sunbright 65 Rockwood 51
Wartburg 48 Oakdale 47
Karns 48 West 38
Scott 50 Gibbs 33
Powell 57 Central 54
Coalfield 71 Jellico 39
Pigeon Forge 59 Union County 36
BOYS
Anderson County 72 Oliver Springs 43 (7th straight win for the Mavericks)
Oak Ridge 85 Campbell County 61
Kingston 92 Oneida 89
Rockwood 52 Sunbright 47
Oakdale 84 Wartburg 70
Karns 96 West 73
Gibbs 66 Scott 52
Powell 72 Central 65
Jellico 93 Coalfield 33
Pigeon Forge 71 Union County 58
NCAA MEN: #9 Tennessee 70 Mississippi State 59
NCAA WOMEN: Tennessee at Florida (Thursday)
NBA: Wednesday, Cleveland (28-17) at Memphis (30-13, winners of 10 straight)
NHL: (Tuesday) Nashville 2 Columbus 1…Predators are 21-17-6, 4th in Central Division.
SPHL: (Thursday) Knoxville Ice Bears (15-11-1) home vs. Fayetteville, 7:35 pm
(Saturday) Ice Bears home vs. Evansville, 7:35 pm.
(Sunday) Ice Bears at Macon