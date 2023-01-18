Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TUESDAY 1/17/23

GIRLS

Anderson County 54 Oliver Springs 34

Oak Ridge 56 Campbell County 40

Oneida 76 Kingston 60

Sunbright 65 Rockwood 51

Wartburg 48 Oakdale 47

Karns 48 West 38

Scott 50 Gibbs 33

Powell 57 Central 54

Coalfield 71 Jellico 39

Pigeon Forge 59 Union County 36

BOYS

Anderson County 72 Oliver Springs 43 (7th straight win for the Mavericks)

Oak Ridge 85 Campbell County 61

Kingston 92 Oneida 89

Rockwood 52 Sunbright 47

Oakdale 84 Wartburg 70

Karns 96 West 73

Gibbs 66 Scott 52

Powell 72 Central 65

Jellico 93 Coalfield 33

Pigeon Forge 71 Union County 58

NCAA MEN: #9 Tennessee 70 Mississippi State 59

NCAA WOMEN: Tennessee at Florida (Thursday)

NBA: Wednesday, Cleveland (28-17) at Memphis (30-13, winners of 10 straight)

NHL: (Tuesday) Nashville 2 Columbus 1…Predators are 21-17-6, 4th in Central Division.

SPHL: (Thursday) Knoxville Ice Bears (15-11-1) home vs. Fayetteville, 7:35 pm

(Saturday) Ice Bears home vs. Evansville, 7:35 pm.

(Sunday) Ice Bears at Macon

