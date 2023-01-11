Life Line medical screenings coming to Clinton

On Thursday, January 26th, the Clinton Community Center will host a Community Circle Life Line Medical Screening event.

According to the information provided by the city (a link to which you can find below), Life Line Screenings “go beyond regular checkups to look inside your arteries for signs of plaque build-up.

During the event on the 26th, attendees will be screened for Carotid Artery Disease, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, and Osteoporosis Risk, all via ultrasound, as well as Peripheral Arterial Disease through an Ankle-Brachial (ABI) test, and Atrial Fibrillation using an EKG.

All five screenings will be provided to attendees for $149 during the one-day event, and officials say the screening is painless, non-invasive and that you get to keep your clothes on!

For more information or to register, follow this link.