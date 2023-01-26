Les Morgan, age 61 of Oliver Springs

Les Morgan, age 61 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Les was born on January 22, 1962 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, Class of 1980. He was an avid gun collector and a devoted lover of pecan pie. Les enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and watching his grandkids play sports.

His father, Gilbert Morgan preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Christen Beyer and husband Sean of St. Augustine, FL, Michael Morgan and wife Kari of Hixson, TN; mother, Stella Morgan of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Audrey, Olivia, Colin, Jaxon, and Levi; sister, Lisa Phillips of Oliver Springs; niece, Jessica West and her children Riley, Jason, and Ava; dear friend, Doug Soloman; also by extended family members and many friends.

Visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Kelleytown Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Mack Smith officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Morgan family. www.sharpfh.com.

