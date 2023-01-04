Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939 in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.

Lee served his country proudly during the Vietnam War as a Military Police. He retired after 20 years as an Army Staff Sergeant after receiving several Bars, Awards, Medals and Letters of Appreciation and Commendations during his military career. After returning to Roane County, he became employed by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and retired as a Regional Manager for the State of Tennessee.

Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Jaquita Rose; grandson, Chad Carter; parents, Noah & Druly Rose; and several siblings.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Kelly Rose of Kingston

Sons Richard Rose & wife, Brigitt of Lawton, Oklahoma

Donald Rose & wife, Diana of Plato, Missouri

Step-daughter Elizabeth Morton & husband, Rob of Jacksonville, Florida

5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren

Special Friend Lawrence Losh of Oak Ridge

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with military honors conducted at 5:00 pm, by the Roane County Honor Guard. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 am, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Garvin Walls officiating.

Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.