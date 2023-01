The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm.

LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.

Water service is expected to be restored by 5pm that day, according to the utility.