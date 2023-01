Officers with the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics raid early Monday morning at a home on the corner of Loop Road and South 13th Street.

Officials say that after making “controlled buys of meth” at the location, they obtained a warrant and officers arrived at the home of 52-year-old Jacqueline Petree shortly before 8 am. She was arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail.