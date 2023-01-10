Joseph (Joey) Lee Zeek, age 51, of Harriman went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born March 7, 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved to Harriman when he was around six months of age, living the remainder of his life in Roane County. He attended Edgewood Baptist Church. Joey worked as a Dental Tech at Affordable Dentures for over 20 years. He enjoyed doing craftsmanship.

Preceded in death by his father, Kerry Zeek. His family said he would like for everyone to be happy and to know that he has gone to be with the Lord.

SURVIVORS

Wife Penny Zeek of Harriman

Children Mia & Mylee Stacey of Harriman

Ashlee Zeek of Kingston

Parents Jean & Pete Walden of Harriman

Brother BobbyLee Robinette of Kingston

Sister Misty Walden of Kingston

Nephews Jordan Walden and Josh Molands

Nieces Mykhia Dyers and Charlie Robinette

Sister-in-law Michelle Halcomb of Jamestown

Close Friends Howard Ewing, Nelson Rose, and Ricky Cozart

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Edgewood Baptist Church with memorial service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Johnny Ward officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker

Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.