Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on October 26, 1991 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Hubert Preston Duncan and Tinia Phillips. Jeremiah was a united States navy veteran. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Jeremiah loved camping, biking, hiking, being outdoors, and spending time with his kids and his dog, Buggie. Jeremiah is preceded in death by: his grandmother Mary Ellen “Pete” Duncan, grandfather Henry “HP” Duncan, grandfather Jerry Phillips, aunts Becky Terry and Nadine York, cousins David Duncan, Amanda Mowery, and Nikki Duncan, and uncle Carl Duncan.

Survivors:

Parents        Hubert Duncan and wife Clara

                       Tinia Keathley

Wife              Brittany Heatherly Duncan

Sons               Dawson and Jayden

Siblings         Jonathan Duncan

                        Matthew Duncan

                        Corrine Duncan

Aunts            Trina Duncan

                        Jennifer Harness

                        Nancy Young

Special Family Todd Ryan Brown and Buggie Brown Duncan

                          Willie & Glenda Brown

                          Michelle Brown and Delilah Lloyd

                          Christopher Brown and Alexis

                          Willie Gene Brown and Melissa

                           Morgan Brown and Austin

Several cousins, step Siblings, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

The funeral Service will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Monsignor William H. Gahagan

Monsignor William H. Gahagan, a much beloved priest who faithfully served God’s people in Middle and East …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.