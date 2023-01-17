Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on October 26, 1991 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Hubert Preston Duncan and Tinia Phillips. Jeremiah was a united States navy veteran. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Jeremiah loved camping, biking, hiking, being outdoors, and spending time with his kids and his dog, Buggie. Jeremiah is preceded in death by: his grandmother Mary Ellen “Pete” Duncan, grandfather Henry “HP” Duncan, grandfather Jerry Phillips, aunts Becky Terry and Nadine York, cousins David Duncan, Amanda Mowery, and Nikki Duncan, and uncle Carl Duncan.
Survivors:
Parents Hubert Duncan and wife Clara
Tinia Keathley
Wife Brittany Heatherly Duncan
Sons Dawson and Jayden
Siblings Jonathan Duncan
Matthew Duncan
Corrine Duncan
Aunts Trina Duncan
Jennifer Harness
Nancy Young
Special Family Todd Ryan Brown and Buggie Brown Duncan
Willie & Glenda Brown
Michelle Brown and Delilah Lloyd
Christopher Brown and Alexis
Willie Gene Brown and Melissa
Morgan Brown and Austin
Several cousins, step Siblings, and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
The funeral Service will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements