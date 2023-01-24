Jennifer Lyn Smith, age 34, of Clinton

Jennifer Lyn Smith, age 34, of Clinton, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Jennifer loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Redemption Church in Knoxville, TN. She enjoyed working at the church and being of service to others. Jennifer was very creative and attentive to detail and will be especially remembered for her wittiness and her contagious laugh. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing soccer and playing Xbox. Jennifer was a kind, honest, beautiful soul who never met a stranger. Her presence was impactful and during her short lifetime, she has touched the lives of many others. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Jennifer leaves behind her parents, John and Emily Wilson of Heiskell, TN; her devoted and loving husband, James Smith of Clinton, TN; mamaw, Norma Carroll of Clinton, TN; sons, Nahun and Gideon Smith; daughter, Adira Smith; brother, Matthew Wilson and wife Kanley of Corryton, TN; sister, Leslie Wilson and wife Allie of Knoxville, TN.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, January 27th , 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 8:00 p.m. Jennifer’s graveside service is tentatively set for Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. has been honored to serve the Family of Jennifer Smith.

