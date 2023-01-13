James Robert Altum, 50, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, January 7th , 2023. James was full of life and personality, and he was loved by many. He was a talented guitarist, but above all, he deeply loved his children. James will be remembered as a warm and welcoming person who had a great sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Jane Altum; wife, Kimberly Suzanne Altum; brother, Cecil Edward Altum.

James is survived by his father, Robert Lee Altum; son, Caleb Nathaniel Altum of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Gabrielle Altum of Knoxville, TN; brother, Bobby Ray Altum of Clinton, TN; sister, Wendy Bishop and husband Eddie of Oak Ridge, TN; nieces, Emily and Caitlin Roberts; nephews, Steven and Timothy Altum; best friends, Jamie Beach, Tommy Vanhuss, and Gene Toney; special friend, Krystal

Collins.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, January 16th, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. His memorial service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Ault officiating. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has the honor of serving the family of James Altum.