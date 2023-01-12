Hubert Allen Sherwood, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on February 9, 1942, to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Gilmore Sherwood. Allen was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from Rexnord and enjoyed farming. In addition to his parents, Allen is preceded in death by, brother Danny Sherwood.

Survived by loving wife of 52 years Mary Sherwood, children Sharon Buck (Billy), Karen Nelson (Terry Kennedy) and Matthew Sherwood (Candace), grandchildren Samantha Nelson (Matthew Thacker), Leaha Nelson (Aaron Talley), Madelynn Sherwood and Connor Sherwood, great grandchildren Acen Talley, Ryden Talley and Eden Berry, siblings Irma Wright, Shirley Murray, Mack Sherwood (Margaret), Judy Thacker and Irene White

The family will have a Graveside Service on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:30AM at Grandview Memorial Garden with Dr. Michael Thompson and Rev. Gary Swaggerty officiating.

