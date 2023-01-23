Hilda Davis Jennings, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at her residence. Hilda was born August 8, 1934, in Pikeville, North Carolina. She graduated from Pikeville High School as Valedictorian and was the recipient of the Nathan Berger award as the most outstanding student of the year. She received her BA degree from the Women’s College of the University of North Carolina.

Before her marriage, Hilda taught first grade in Reidville, North Carolina for years. Later she taught 3rd grade at Dutch Valley Elementary for 27 years.

She was a long member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Clinton. She was a member of the Anderson County Retired Teachers Association.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Carrie Perkins Davis; daughter, Julia Jennings; siblings, Lawrence, John, Eugene, and Ramon Davis, Elizabeth D. Crumpley, and Ramon Davis.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Sam Jennings; son, Daniel Jennings & wife Brandy; daughters, Kathy Johnson & husband Mike, and Rachel Jennings; sister, Carrie & husband Rev. Dr. Reginald Ponder; grandchildren, Landry & Amelia Jennings, Amber Williams, and Christal and Emily Johnson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to immediately follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com