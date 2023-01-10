Gerald Donald Hatmaker, age 77, of Andersonville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on January 9th, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 12th, 1945. Gerald was a devoted pastor to Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. He was a true, devout soldier of Christ. He loved the Lord with all of his heart, and he had one goal, to see others saved.

Gerald also had a deep love for his family, his friends, old cars, his chicken and goats, and arrowheads. He could build anything with just the palm of his hands.

Gerald also served in the National Guard, and was an awarded sharp-shooter.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher and Haley Hatmaker; brothers, L.V., Mirma, Paul, and Lee Hatmaker.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Blanche Hatmaker; daughter, Tammy White and husband Lance; sons, Donnie Hatmaker and wife Missy, Jeff Hatmaker and wife Amber; sister, Sue Gunter and husband Bill; a whole lot of grandchildren, Hannah, Isaac, Emily, Katie, Donovan, Nathan, Tyler, Jeff, Jeremy, Jessica, Kaiden, and Fletcher.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Gerald’s funeral service will be at Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. The graveside will follow after the service at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, also in Andersonville.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Hatmaker Family.