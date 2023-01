Fred Palmer, 85, of Merritt Island, FL (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Fred Palmer, age 85, of Merritt Island, FL and formerly of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023.

His wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest next to his wife in the Oliver Springs Cemetery. That service will be announced at a later date during the Spring.

