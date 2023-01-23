Former County Commissioner, teacher Hitchcock passes

Former Anderson County Commissioner Harry “Whitey” Hitchcock, who represented part of Oak Ridge during three terms, passed away on January 10th, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today. Hitchcock, who also spent several years as a high school science teacher, was 76.

Hitchcock served on the County Commission from 2006 to 2018 representing District 6 in Oak Ridge, including the City Hall, Robertsville, and West Hills voting precincts.

At the request of Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, the Anderson County Commission had a moment of silence for Hitchcock during their monthly meeting last week.