Floyd Don “Red” Davis, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1941 in Oliver Springs and attended Beech Park Baptist Church when he was able. He proudly served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal. After enlistment, he worked for Norfolk Southern as a Welder until his retirement. Don also served as the former Vice Commander of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his cousin Manuel and hunting rattlesnakes. Don also enjoyed UT Football, racing cars, hot rodding, traveling, playing pool “pool shark,” and taking his lovely bride dancing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and family. His family says that Don was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mable Davis; siblings, Jerome Davis, Faye Owens, Mary Branson, Janet Brown, and Carolyn McKinney.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Davis of Oliver Springs; children, Tammy McCarter (Darrell Beeler) and Donna Woods; “son,” Charles McCarter; sisters, Betty Cross and Evelyn Daugherty and husband Glen; grandchildren, Ashley Frey (Jordan), Cameron Emert (Casey), and Ethan Woods (Marissa); great-grandchildren, Kandon Leinart, Aubrey Frey, Amina Frey, and Bella Emert; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Davis and Barbara Orr (Jerry); special friends, Dottie and Dale Temple, Roy Silvey, Mattie Collett, Ted Davis, and Carol Daugherty; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10 am.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Davis family. www.sharpfh.com.