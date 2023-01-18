Flesichmann tapped to chair House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee

(US Rep. Fleischmann’s office) U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement after being named the Chairman of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee for the 118th Congress, which allocates funding under the House Appropriations Committee to agencies including TVA, the Department of Energy, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Defense’s civilian operations and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“I am excited to be named the Chairman of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee in the 118th Congress. This is a critically important position for our great state and our nation, and I am humbled by the trust vested in me by Chairwoman Granger, Speaker McCarthy, and my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee. The work of the Energy and Water Subcommittee is incredibly important to our nation’s long-term energy security and national security. I am excited to find bipartisan common ground to advance important initiatives like modernizing our nation’s nuclear stockpile and advancing groundbreaking nuclear fusion research. As Chairman, I will also work to cut all wasteful and unnecessary government spending and ensure that every dollar of the taxpayer’s money is responsibly allocated.”

“In this new role, I will continue fighting as Tennessee’s only appropriator in the House of Representatives for fiscal responsibility and our state’s priorities in Congress.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger (TX-12) said, “I am proud to have selected Rep. Fleischmann to work alongside me as the Chairman of the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee. Congressman Fleischmann has worked diligently over the last four years to strengthen our homeland security, and as Chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee, I know he will work to cut wasteful government spending and restore fiscal responsibility while meeting our military and energy security needs.”

