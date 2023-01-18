Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston

Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023 at her home. She was born November 7, 1963 in Ozone and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life and she loved them very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Nathaniel Claybourne; father, Paul Cox, Sr.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Rachel Newberry of Cookeville

Son David Claybourne & wife, Asley of Lakewood, Colorado

Grandchildren Coleton and Cameron Newberry

Elijah Claybourne

Cheyenne Phillips

Mother Mary Davis Cox

Brother Paul Cox, Jr.

Sisters Jerry Lynn Holmes, Susie Henderson

Beth & Carla Cox, Marty Mills

Several extended family members and friends

No arrangements have been made at this time. To help with cremation expense, the family request memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

