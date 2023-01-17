Erwin Brock, age 92, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Clinton, TN on March 25, 1930, to the late Joe and Cleva Keith Brock. Erwin served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended Clinton High School and was a guard on the football team. He married the love of his life Mary Rayfield on October 3, 1952, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary last October. In addition to his parents, Erwin is preceded in death by, brothers Willard Brock and JB Brock, sisters Juanita Farmer and Wilma Simpson.

Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Mary Rayfield Brock, son Steve Brock (Janice), daughter Janice Brock, grandchildren Alex Frye (Jessie), Lucas Frye (Morgan), Nate Brock (Grace), grandchildren Hayden, Sawyer, Silas, Walker, and Wiley Jo.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00-7:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Brother Larry Webster and Brother Mitchell Webster officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com