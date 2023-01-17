Erwin Brock, age 92, of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Erwin Brock, age 92, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Clinton, TN on March 25, 1930, to the late Joe and Cleva Keith Brock. Erwin served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended Clinton High School and was a guard on the football team. He married the love of his life Mary Rayfield on October 3, 1952, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary last October. In addition to his parents, Erwin is preceded in death by, brothers Willard Brock and JB Brock, sisters Juanita Farmer and Wilma Simpson.

Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Mary Rayfield Brock, son Steve Brock (Janice), daughter Janice Brock, grandchildren Alex Frye (Jessie), Lucas Frye (Morgan), Nate Brock (Grace), grandchildren Hayden, Sawyer, Silas, Walker, and Wiley Jo.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00-7:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Brother Larry Webster and Brother Mitchell Webster officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Monsignor William H. Gahagan

Monsignor William H. Gahagan, a much beloved priest who faithfully served God’s people in Middle and East …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.