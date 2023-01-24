Effort to identify ‘Baby Wyatt’ gets boost from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has joined with the Oak Ridge Police Department as they continue to search for the true identity of an infant whose body was found floating in Melton Hill Lake. Last week, the Center took to social media to look for information and ask for anyone with any information, no matter how big or small, to come forward.

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn baby floating along the banks of Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, near the intersection of Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road.

After the discovery, authorities named the infant child “Baby Wyatt”, meaning “little warrior”.

Oak Ridge investigators and the NCMEC say that Baby Wyatt had been deceased less than 24 hours and was estimated to be approximately 34 weeks gestational age. He was noted to have black, fine, abundant, curly, hair. Due to environmental conditions his race is currently unknown.

A long sleeve dark colored plaid shirt was recovered with the infant. A digitally created image of the shirt is included in this story for reference.

Season of Justice and Othram have been in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, and NCMEC in an effort to identify BabyWyatt through the use of forensic genealogy. This investigation is ongoing, and any tips are appreciated.

Please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399, policetips@oakridgetn.gov if you have any information that could help identify this baby boy.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

