Our beloved Husband, Dad, and Big Paw, Edward Michael Ingram, 76, found peace in the arms of Jesus on January 6, 2023 surrounded by his family at home.

“Eddie” to family and friends and “Ed” to his coworkers before he retired found a man who worked hard, loved big, and offered a helping hand.

Many will know that Eddie never met a stranger, could fix just about anything, and made the best spaghetti sauce and meatballs that would rival any professional chef’s.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 11, 1946 to Rose and Austin Ingram, the family then moved to Madisonville, Tennessee when Eddie was two years old to live beside Mom Ingram and Daddy Luke. He and his little brother Bill, had fun growing up around lots of cousins, playing sports, and making lots of mischief on the small family farm.

When Eddie was middle school aged, the family moved and became active members of the Oliver Springs Community where his dad the “Chief” became part of the faculty at Oliver Springs High School and his mom worked tirelessly to preserve the history of Oliver Springs. Eddie excelled in football at OSHS and earned a scholarship to play at Tennessee Tech University in 1965.

He was known as a gentle giant to those who loved him; however, Eddie did have a reputation on the football field as being extremely tough, aggressive, and mean. Eddie played with tenacity and passion that fans will always remember and be extremely proud.

Eddie and Teina Barger graduated in the same class and dated briefly, but it wasn’t until post high school that the sparks of love were ignited and they married on June 8, 1968. Cindy came along in 1970 and Tim came in 1976, then soon after Tony in 1977.

Starting in 1969, Eddie began working for Union Carbide and the K-25 Plant and finally retired from Martin Marietta Y-12 Plant in 2010. During his 41 years of working as a Planner and Estimator, and then as an Environmental Engineer, he made lots of friends and “got things done.”

Completing his undergrad degree from Tusculum University in 1987 made his family proud and instilled the importance of education to his children and future grandchildren.

In 2016, Eddie was inducted into the Oliver Springs Athletics Hall of Fame surrounded by his family, friends, and fans.

Eddie surrendered his heart to Jesus in 1967 and he was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church before his illness where he served beside Teina and also became a Deacon and part of the safety team. He is leaving behind a host of precious church friends.

Eddie is survived by his wife Teina of 54 years, his children Cindy (Chris), Tim, and Tony (Audrey). His grandchildren include: Jonathan Whaley, Drake Ingram, Parker Ingram, Tori Whaley, Landyn Ingram, Addison Ingram, and Cooper Ingram. He is also survived by his brother William Ingram, and a special brother-in-law who was more like a son, Terry Barger. His other brother-laws and their spouses include Rickey (Kathy) Barger, Mickey (Pat) Barger, David (Trish) Barger. Eddie is also blessed to be survived by loving nieces and nephews, wonderful extended family, and many special friends.

Some of the favorite memories shared with his grandchildren include fun adventures, Paw’s talent for making toys and fun things, his sense of humor, and tea parties with his granddaughters when they were little.

The family would like to thank the following: Quality Home Health, especially his exceptional nurses Tony, Lisa, Naudia and his PT Julie and also UT Hospice.

The family would be honored to host his family and friends at a Celebration of Life at Oliver Springs Historical Society (301 Kingston Ave, Oliver Springs, TN 37840) Saturday, January 14 with receiving of friends from 1 to 2:30 P.M. with an informal memorial service starting at 2:30 officiated by Dr. Steve McDonald and Dr. Chris Whaley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oliver Springs Historical Society https://oshistorical.com/ and Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation https://www.thompsoncancer.com/giving/

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.