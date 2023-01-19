Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top, passed away at UT Medical Center of Knoxville on January 16, 2023, being comforted by the ones he loved after succumbing in his fight with neuroendocrine cancer. Once reaching the point of no return in his battle, he responded. “I get to go home.”

Born at Lake City Hospital on January 18, 1971, the New Year’s baby which was something he loved sharing with everyone he met.

Scott’s future was formed after his father was involved in a boating accident in 1991. During his recovery and therapy, Scott realized he had a passion for helping people which began his desire to become a Physical Therapist.

Graduating Anderson County High School in 1989, Scott went on to pursue his Associate Degree from Pellissippi State Community College. He then went on to Graduate from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Physical Therapy Program and obtained his Doctorate from the University of Saint Augustine, Florida.

He was known for opening Benchmark Physical Therapy in Clinton, TN as Director. Scott touched the lives of thousands during his career. Known as the therapist patients were sent to when told they would never recover. Dr. James leaves a legacy because of his determination to help others walk again or find complete healing from their injuries. Many friendships were developed along the way, and he will always be loved by many. Scott was also a building contractor and entrepreneur, owning several Work Out Anytime Gyms throughout his lifetime.

He was also proud to have followed in the footsteps of his Papaw “Buck” Wills, Uncle Mark, and other relatives and friends in becoming a 32nd degree Mason and member at Valley Lodge #383 Andersonville. Also, a Shriner that lived life with the heart of a servant. Scott was also a tribal member of the Choctaw Indian Nation. His passions included extensive travel and hot air ballooning, living life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by a sister Michelle; Grandparents Ernest “Buck” and Nell Wills; Father Charles “Chuck” James.

Scott leaves behind his only son, Eric Scott James, the greatest joy of his life whom he loved and adored. Eric’s Mother Hope Heath who remained a rock and source of comfort until the end; His loving, devoted never leaving his side significant other

Angeleque Morin; Mother, Connie Hayes James; Sister Christi (Scottie) Banks and children; Special Aunts and Uncles Deborah and Roy Shelburne; Mark and Elizabeth Wills; Cousins Ross (Shanley) Shelburne; Erika (Daniel) Garst; Emily (Noel) Seals: Andrew (Samantha) Wills; Jason (Rebecca) Wills and children.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following the visitation. Pastor Randy Norton and Pastor Curtis Akers will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is entrusted to serve the Family of Charles Scott James.