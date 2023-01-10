DA’s office salutes Craighead upon retirement

Seventh District Attorney General Dave Clark has announced the retirement of longtime deputy district attorney Tony Craighead.

Craighead, according to Clark, has spent the past 30 years “fighting for justice and victims…in Tennessee, and for the last eight years, has been the leading trial court prosecutor in Anderson County.”

In a weekend Facebook post talking about Craighead, Clark wrote that not only did he help “keep gangs, drugs, and violence out of Anderson County,” but did so while commuting from Cookeville.

We here at WYSH join with the DA’s office in saying, thank you, congratulations on your retirement, and enjoy the well-earned rest.

Last week, Sarah Keith was sworn in as the newest assistant district attorney for the 7th Judicial District.