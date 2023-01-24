Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge

Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Edna Bell Thurmer also known as “Granny Bell”; father, Ned Adams Thurmer; mother, Betty Mimms Minton; infant brother, John Allen Thurmer; brother, Michael Wayne Thurmer; brother-in-law, Doug Shepherd.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Svitlana Thurmer; children, Danita “Dee Dee” Ashley (Garry), Christy Thurmer Vann (James), and Jamie Dale Thurmer; stepson, Volodymyr Balashov (Lyudmyla); sisters, Linda Shepherd (David), Edna Shepherd; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Patricia Thurmer Kees.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Rev. Charles E. Yancy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Thurmer family.

www.Sharpfh.com.

