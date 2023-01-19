DA: Man will not face charges in Morgan County animal cruelty case

A Morgan County man accused of throwing a tote bag filled with puppies off of a bridge last month will not face charges after the grand jury failed to reach a consensus and did not indict him when they convened on Tuesday, according to 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

As we have previously reported, 24-year-old Tyler Underwood was originally charged with six counts of animal cruelty after a passerby found the tote bag, with five dead puppies and one live one inside, which appeared to have been tossed off a bridge in the Burrville community sometime in late December onto the frozen creek bed below.

Investigators sought and received tips from the public, including one that led them to Facebook post in which Underwood was trying to give away puppies from an unwanted litter. When interviewed by investigators, Underwood said he had only been able to get rid of one of the puppies.

In a press release also shared on Facebook, Johnson wrote, in part: “In Tennessee it takes at least twelve of thirteen grand jurors to return an indictment. By law, the deliberations of the grand jury and their vote is secret. However, the law is that if even two of the thirteen vote not to return a True Bill indictment, this results in a ‘No Bill’ of the indictment, meaning that no criminal charges will be forthcoming.”

(9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson statement)

Of the twenty cases presented the Morgan County grand jury returned No Bills on six of the cases.

